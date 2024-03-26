Watch Now
CDOT to conduct winter maintenance on US Highway 550 Red Mountain Pass beginning Tuesday

US Highway 550 Red Mountain Pass
Posted at 9:19 PM, Mar 25, 2024
OURAY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will conduct winter maintenance on US Highway 550 Red Mountain Pass beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The department said drivers should expect intermittent 30-minute delays between Ouray and Silverton for most of the afternoon. Delays may be extended depending on weather conditions and the extent of snow removal required.

CDOT crews cleared debris from a snow slide that occurred on March 15 during previous winter maintenance operations.

According to CDOT, northbound travelers will encounter the closure near the pass summit (Mile Point 81), while southbound travelers will see the closure at the Bear Creek Bridge (Mile Point 90.5). Flaggers will guide travelers through the closure points.

For the latest road and travel conditions, visit COtrip.org.

