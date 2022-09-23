CDOT to begin emergency repairs to bridge over I-25 in Mead one month after deadly crash

Emergency repairs to the Weld County Road 34 bridge over Interstate 25 in Mead will begin Sunday — one month after a crash that killed a Loveland woman and damaged the bridge.

Just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 8, 32-year-old Megan Arneson was traveling north on I-25 behind a semi-truck that was pulling an excavator. Colorado State Patrol said the excavator struck the bridge, which sent debris crashing through Arneson's windshield, killing her.

Crews will reinforce the internal steel structure and reconstruct portions of the bridge girders, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a press release Thursday.

According to CDOT, there will be several traffic impacts, including overnight closures and a temporary full closure of the bridge until the concrete used to reconstruct the girders hardens. CDOT estimates the closure will be in effect for two to three days.

Crews hope to wrap up the repairs during the week of Oct. 16. Until then, drivers are asked to reduce speed, follow detour signage and be mindful of construction crews.

