Eastbound I-70 near Lookout Mountain back open after rollover crash

UPDATE: The roadway is back open, according to CDOT.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Lookout Mountain has forced an "extended closure," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a dump truck rolled over and spilled asphalt on the roadway. Several other cars were also involved, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries have been reported.

Alert: Eastbound I-70 near the Lookout Mountain (mm254) exit is shut down right now. A dump truck rolled over and spilled asphalt. Several other cars involved. CDOT has been called to help with cleanup. pic.twitter.com/pDoLZ275XS — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 21, 2024

CDOT crews are helping with the clean-up efforts. The department said this will be an extended closure.