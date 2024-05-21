Watch Now
Eastbound I-70 near Lookout Mountain back open after rollover crash

Dump truck rollover on I-70 near Lookout Mountain 5-21-24
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 21, 2024
UPDATE: The roadway is back open, according to CDOT.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Lookout Mountain has forced an "extended closure," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a dump truck rolled over and spilled asphalt on the roadway. Several other cars were also involved, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries have been reported.

CDOT crews are helping with the clean-up efforts. The department said this will be an extended closure.

