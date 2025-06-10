Watch Now
CDOT: Distracted driving crashes down 19% in first 5 months of new Colorado law

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that crashes due to distracted driving have decreased in the state since a new law took effect at the beginning of the year.

In the first five months of 2025, the Colorado State Patrol responded to 1,161 inattentive driving crashes, representing a 19% decrease from 2024, according to a news release.

CDOT said traffic deaths have also decreased by 11% since the implementation of Senate Bill 24-065 on Jan. 1, which bans handheld mobile device use while driving.

The agency said this is promising news ahead of the summer driving season, a time when Colorado historically sees a spike in fatal crashes.

In 2024, there were 220 traffic fatalities in Colorado during this timeframe, accounting for 32% of all fatalities during the year, a CDOT news release stated.

CDOT said impairment, speed, not buckling up, and distracted driving are the top factors in fatal crashes in Colorado.

First-time violators of the hands-free law face a $75 fine and two license suspension points. However, charges can be dismissed by purchasing a hands-free accessory.

The law has exemptions for emergency reporting and essential services. More details can be found on CDOT’s website.

