CBI searching for missing Woodland Park teen with developmental disabilities

Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 24, 2024

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy with developmental disabilities.

Elijah Reese, 17, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Crown Road in Woodland Park.

Reese is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing "dark clothing," according to CBI.

The teen may be driving a white 2017 Honda Pilot with Colorado license plate CVTC46.

Reese has intellectual disabilities and there are concerns for his safety, according to CBI. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.

