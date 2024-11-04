Watch Now
CBI: Phone of missing Broomfield teen last seen on Nov. 2 detected in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Broomfield teen whose phone was last detected in Denver.

Anthonela Gonzalez-Cabrera, 14, was last seen on Saturday. CBI said her phone pinged near Monaco and Evans in Denver's Goldsmith neighborhood around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Anthonela is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. CBI said it does not know what she was last seen wearing.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety. Anyone with information about Anthonela's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.

