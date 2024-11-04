CBI: Phone of missing Broomfield teen last seen on Nov. 2 detected in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Broomfield teen whose phone was last detected in Denver.

Anthonela Gonzalez-Cabrera, 14, was last seen on Saturday. CBI said her phone pinged near Monaco and Evans in Denver's Goldsmith neighborhood around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Anthonela is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. CBI said it does not know what she was last seen wearing.

Activation:

14-yoa, hispanic, female, Anthonela Gonzalez-Cabrera, last seen Nov. 2, 2024. Her phone is pinging near Monaco & Evans in Denver as of Nov. 4, 2024, at 1:15 PM. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety. If seen, call 9-1-1 or Broomfield Police at 303-438-6400. pic.twitter.com/TbgXwYwz1g — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) November 4, 2024

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety. Anyone with information about Anthonela's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.