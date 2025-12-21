CBI leading Granby death investigation after witness sees woman placed into vehicle

GRANBY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is leading a death investigation in Granby after a 38-year-old local woman was brought to the emergency room with severe injuries and later died.

It happened Saturday, after authorities were called just after noon to the Sulphur Ranger District Office, where a witness reported a disturbance and saw two men placing the woman into a vehicle.

According to CBI, after witnessing the woman being placed into the vehicle, the same witness watched as one of the men drove her directly to the Middle Park Health Emergency Room, located across the street.

The victim was found to have sustained significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at 1:02 p.m., according to a CBI release.

Investigators, with assistance from the Grand County Coroner's Office, are actively working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.