CBI, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to investigate arrest incident in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are conducting an independent investigation into an incident that occurred during an arrest in Grand County.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, two deputies responded to a call about an unwanted subject at a home within the Town of Grand Lake on August 20. After an investigation, the deputies arrested a woman.

An altercation occurred between the deputies and the woman during the arrest process, the sheriff's office said. She was taken into custody and taken to the Grand County Jail.

Supervisors with the sheriff's office conducted an initial review, which "revealed some concerns regarding how this incident was handled," the department said. The sheriff's office called for an independent investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will conduct the criminal investigation while the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will conduct the administrative investigation. The criminal investigation findings will be presented to the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review. The administrative investigation findings will be returned to the Grand County Sheriff's Office for review.

“As your elected sheriff, the citizens of Grand County place their public trust in me, which in turn I extend to the deputies that serve our community. I take these matters seriously, which is why I initiated an immediate review of the incident," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. "At the conclusion of these investigations we will review the factual basis surrounding this incident and critical decisions will be made.”

The two deputies were placed on paid administrative leave on August 22 pending the outcome of the investigation.