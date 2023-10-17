CBI issues Senior Alert for missing Westminster man with cognitive impairment

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Westminster man with cognitive impairment.

Juan Vigil, 77, was last seen driving a 2015 gray Toyota Rav4 in the area of 58th Avenue and Washington Street in Denver around 8 a.m. Monday. CBI said the vehicle looks dark green but is gray.

Vigil is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and a hat.

Vigil has cognitive impairment and needs medication, according to CBI.

Anyone with information about Vigil's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.