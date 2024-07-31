Watch Now
CBI issues Senior Alert for missing man, 69, last seen Saturday with his dog

SALIDA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.

Donald Mclemore, 69, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in Salida. He is reportedly with his dog, an African ridgeback, in a 1998 blue 4-door Saturn with Oregon tag CK25496. There is fender damage to the front driver's side.

Mclemore is 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

CBI said Mclemore has cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his safety. Anyone with information is asked 911 or the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-244-3500.
to call

