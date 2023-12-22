Missing 79-year-old man found safe, CBI says

UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 79-year-old man who was last seen driving in Littleton Thursday afternoon.

William Morris, 79, was last seen driving in the area of South Broadway and East Belleview Avenue in Littleton around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Morris is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, black jacket and black pants.

The 79-year-old was last seen driving a gray 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 with Colorado license plate ACPJ41.

CBI said Morris has cognitive impairment and may be confused about where he is. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7500.