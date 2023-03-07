Watch Now
CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 78-year-old man last seen in Manitou Springs

missing Randall Austin.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Randall Austin.jpg
Posted at 6:45 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 20:45:17-05

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 78-year-old man who was last seen in Manitou Springs.

Randall J. Austin, 78, was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the area of El Paso Boulevard and Highway 24. He may be heading toward Breckenridge, according to CBI.

Austin is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright blue shirt and navy blue pants.

He could be driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado license plate Z2L026.

According to CBI, Austin has cognitive impairment and a disibility.

Anyone with information on Austin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

