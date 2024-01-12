CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 75-year-old man with cognitive impairment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen Thursday evening.

John Miketin, 75, left his home near the 2000 block of North Surrey Court in Grand Junction around 7:45 p.m. Loved ones have not heard from him since.

Someone matching Miketin's description was last seen walking eastbound on Broadway near Two Rivers Winery around 8 p.m.

Miketin is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray windbreaker, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly an Air Force baseball cap.

Miketin has cognitive impairment and was not dressed for the cold weather, according to CBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mesa County Sheriff's Office at 970-242-6707.