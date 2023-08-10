Watch Now
CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 72-year-old man last seen in Fountain

Posted at 9:55 PM, Aug 09, 2023
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 72-year-old man in Fountain.

Alvin "Dean" Yoder, 72, was last seen around midnight Saturday in the area of Taos Circle and South Santa Fe Avenue. He was last seen in a motorized wheelchair, according to CBI.

Yoder is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 265 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and either black shorts with gray stripes on the side or dark blue/ black sweatpants.

According to CBI, Yoder has several medical conditions that require medications and oxygen. He also has cognitive impairment, which may affect his memory.

Anyone with information about Yoder's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Fountain Police Department at 719-330-5555.

