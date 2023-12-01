CBI issues Senior Alert for man who drove away from Fort Morgan home, never came back

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a 68-year-old man who drove away from his Fort Morgan home Wednesday evening and never came back.

Raymond Godo, 68, drove away from his home in the area of I-76 and Highway 34 in Fort Morgan around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Around 10:33 p.m., a Laramie County sheriff's deputy (WY) conducted a traffic stop on Godo in the 1100 block of South Greeley Avenue. Godo told the deputy he was driving to the VA hospital, according to CBI.

A family member reported Godo missing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Godo is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, neck brace and glasses.

Godo may still be driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Colorado license plate DQZ-178.

The family member told authorities Godo has cognitive impairment, according to CBI. It is unknown if he requires medication.

Anyone with information on Godo's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 970-867-2461.