CBI issues Senior Alert for 74-year-old man last seen on Memorial Day

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A Senior Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man last seen on Memorial Day in Westminster.

Humberto Vega, 74, was last seen on Quigley Street near the intersection with Wagner Drive in Westminster on May 29 at around 11 a.m. The alert states Vega suffers from a cognitive disorder that affects his memory and was last seen with his vehicle, a brown 2012 GMC Acadia with Colorado license plate BWS-G91.

Vega has brown eyes and is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone who seems him should contact 911 or the (303) 288-1535.

