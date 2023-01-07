Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Archuleta County teenager

Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 07, 2023
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Saturday for a 14-year-old boy in Archuleta County.

Sequoya Tsosie was last seen in the area of 5th and 6th streets in Pagosa Springs on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m. by law enforcement.

Tsosie has been seen twice by law enforcement in the last 24 hours and is actively evading them, according to the CBI alert.

Tsosie is a 5’9” tall, 125-pound Indigenous male. He may be wearing a black hoodie.

If seen, call 911 or the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1 last year.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

