CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 67-year-old Denver man

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Sunday for a 67-year-old man in the Denver area.

Jerry Manley was last seen in April of this year. He is an unhoused resident of downtown Denver, according to CBI.

The 67-year-old is described as a 6’ tall, 145-pound Indigenous male affiliated with the Lakota Tribe.

If seen, call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1, 2022.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.