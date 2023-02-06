Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 41-year-old Colorado Springs man

joshua creel.png
Denver7
joshua creel.png
Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 19:21:48-05

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Sunday for a 41-year-old man in Colorado Springs.

Joshua Creel was last seen in the 2500 Block of Astrozon Circle in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Creel suffers from a cognitive condition and requires medication.

Creel is a 5’9” tall, 175-pound Indigenous male. He recently shaved his beard and dyed his hair platinum blonde.

He was last seen wearing black quilted pants, a coat and galaxy themed shoes.

If seen, call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1 last year.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Stream Denver7 local news free, anytime on Samsung TV+