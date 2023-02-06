CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 41-year-old Colorado Springs man

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Sunday for a 41-year-old man in Colorado Springs.

Joshua Creel was last seen in the 2500 Block of Astrozon Circle in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Creel suffers from a cognitive condition and requires medication.

Creel is a 5’9” tall, 175-pound Indigenous male. He recently shaved his beard and dyed his hair platinum blonde.

He was last seen wearing black quilted pants, a coat and galaxy themed shoes.

If seen, call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1 last year.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.