CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 40-year-old Lakewood man

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Sunday for a 40-year-old man in the Lakewood area.

John Vega was last seen in June of this year. He is an unhoused resident of the West Colfax area in Lakewood, according to CBI.

The 40-year-old is described as a 5’10” tall, 180-pound Indigenous male affiliated with the Navajo and Apache Tribes. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If seen, call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1, 2022.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.