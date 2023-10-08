CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 37-year-old Cortez woman

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Saturday for a 37-year-old woman in the Cortez area.

Jenna Ward was last seen Wednesday in the 1300 block of Animas Street in Cortez.

Ward requires medication that she does not have with her.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and white shoes.

The 37-year-old is described as a 5’7” tall, 153-pound Indigenous female. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is affiliated with the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

If seen, call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law July 1, 2022.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.