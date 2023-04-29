Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 24-year-old Denver woman

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Saturday for a 24-year-old woman in the Denver area.

Rakel Morigeau-Reum was last seen April 17 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. She was last heard from by family on April 20.

Morigeau-Reum is an unhoused resident of Denver, according to CBI.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. She may be carrying a light purple bag.

The 24-year-old is described as a 5’3” tall, 135-pound Indigenous female. She has brown hair (possibly dyed blonde) and brown eyes.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1 last year.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

