CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 17-year-old Longmont girl

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Saturday for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Longmont.

Kadence Goode was last seen sometime after midnight Saturday near the 2700 block of Nelson Road in Longmont.

Goode is a member of the Rosebud Tribe, according to CBI.

The 17-year-old is described as a 5’09” tall, 210-pound Indigenous female. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1, 2022.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.