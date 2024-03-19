CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 16-year-old Denver teen

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday for a 16-year-old boy in Denver.
Jamari Deshawn Rainey was last seen Monday, according to a CBI bulletin.
Rainey is a member of the Chippewa Tribe.
The 16-year-old is described as a 5’7” tall, 150-pound Indigenous male. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If seen, call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1, 2022.
The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.
