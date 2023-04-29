CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 13-year-old Broomfield girl

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Saturday for a 13-year-old girl in Broomfield.

Vivian Sheely was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday near the 13000 black of King Circle in Broomfield.

Vivian is affiliated with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, according to CBI.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and black Converse shoes.

The 13-year-old is described as a 5’4” tall, 130-pound Indigenous female. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If seen, call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at 720-887-5201.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1, 2022.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.