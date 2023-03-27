CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 11-year-old boy last seen 7 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Monday for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen seven days ago.

Nalias Welch Tafoya, 11, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20 in the 1700 block of Farragut Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Nalias is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110-115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and is affiliated with the Apache Tribe, according to CBI.

The 11-year-old was last seen wearing a brown hoodie with the logo "Horseman," dark-colored sweat pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information on Nalias' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.