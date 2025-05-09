CBI issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen last seen in Denver on Thursday

DENVER — Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials on Friday issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen last seen in Denver on a day prior.

Navaeh Nightcrawler, 16, was last seen on foot in the 4200 block of North Shoshone St. in Denver.

Denver7 via CBI

The girl has brown hair and eyes, measures 5-feet, 5-inches all and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She is affiliated with the Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.