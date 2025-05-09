CBI issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen last seen in Denver on Thursday

DENVER — Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials on Friday issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen last seen in Denver on a day prior.
Navaeh Nightcrawler, 16, was last seen on foot in the 4200 block of North Shoshone St. in Denver.
The girl has brown hair and eyes, measures 5-feet, 5-inches all and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She is affiliated with the Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes.
If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.
