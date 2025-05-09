Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

CBI issues Missing Indigenous Alert for teen last seen in Denver on Thursday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
navaeh nightwalker_missing.jpg
Posted

DENVER — Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials on Friday issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen last seen in Denver on a day prior.

Navaeh Nightcrawler, 16, was last seen on foot in the 4200 block of North Shoshone St. in Denver.

navaeh nightwalker_missing.jpg

The girl has brown hair and eyes, measures 5-feet, 5-inches all and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She is affiliated with the Cheyenne and Arapahoe tribes.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.