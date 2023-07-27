CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for Palmer Lake man with mental illness

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Palmer Lake man with mental illness.

Nicklaus Michael Bennett, 32, was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Forest Way. A few citizens reportedly saw him around noon in the area of Circle Road and Highway 105 in Palmer Lake.

Bennett is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts and teal and orange shoes.

CBI said Bennett has a "diminished capacity" to care for himself. The Palmer Lake Police Department said Bennett has a history of becoming aggressive and "sustaining injuries without fully realizing the condition of his won body."

Bennett has gone missing before and ended up in the Denver area.

Bennett may be disoriented and confused, Palmer Lake PD said. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and instead call 911 or Palmer Lake PD at 719-390-5555.