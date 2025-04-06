CBI issues endangered missing alert for 45-year-old Broomfield woman

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a 45-year-old Broomfield woman on Sunday.

Abbie Heffner was last seen at 2:47 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Hemlock Way in Broomfield.

She is a 5’05” tall, 155-pound white female with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a grey sweatsuit, white tennis shoes, and a black backpack.

CBI said Heffner is known to have developmental disabilities and medical problems, and there is concern for her safety.

They said she may be using the name “Phoenix.”

If seen, call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.