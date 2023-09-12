CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for 16-year-old with cognitive impairment

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 16-year-old with cognitive impairment.

Destanie Leyba, 16, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Jamison Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Leyba is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts with snowflakes.

CBI said Leyba has cognitive impairment and has similar cognitive function as an 8-year-old.

Anyone with information on Leyba's whereabouts is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.