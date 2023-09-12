Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for 16-year-old with cognitive impairment

missing Destanie Leyba.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Destanie Leyba.jpg
Posted at 10:43 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 00:43:05-04

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 16-year-old with cognitive impairment.

Destanie Leyba, 16, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Jamison Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Leyba is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts with snowflakes.

CBI said Leyba has cognitive impairment and has similar cognitive function as an 8-year-old.

Anyone with information on Leyba's whereabouts is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know