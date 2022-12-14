Watch Now
CBI issues endangered missing alert for 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Denver

Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14

DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Denver.

Sabella Tadesse, 15, was last seen Wednesday around 10 a.m. on the Anschutz Medical Campus. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black plants, pink shoes, and a Spider-man backpack.

CBI officials said she was last seen headed westbound from the Medical Campus located in the 13000 block of Colfax.

“It is possible she boarded an RTD bus and is headed to Denver,” CBI officials said.

The victim has a severe medical condition that requires medication, the alert stated.

Tadesse has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the University Police Department at Anschutz Medical Campus at (303) 724-4444.

