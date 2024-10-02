Watch Now
CBI issues endangered missing alert for 10-year-old Federal Heights girl

missing.png
CBI
missing.png
Posted

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a 10-year-old Federal Heights girl on Wednesday.

Liberty was last seen Monday evening in the 1400 block of W. 85th Avenue in Federal Heights.

She is a 4’07” tall, 77-pound white female with brown hair and eyes.

CBI said Liberty may be with her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Alexandria Martinez, who may be in the Civic Center Park area of Denver.

Martinez is described as a 5’04” tall, 185-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, call 911 or the Federal Heights Police Department at 303-428-8833.

