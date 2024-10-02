CBI issues endangered missing alert for 10-year-old Federal Heights girl

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a 10-year-old Federal Heights girl on Wednesday.
Liberty was last seen Monday evening in the 1400 block of W. 85th Avenue in Federal Heights.
She is a 4’07” tall, 77-pound white female with brown hair and eyes.
CBI said Liberty may be with her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Alexandria Martinez, who may be in the Civic Center Park area of Denver.
Martinez is described as a 5’04” tall, 185-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes.
If seen, call 911 or the Federal Heights Police Department at 303-428-8833.
