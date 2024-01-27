CBI issues Developmental Disabilities Alert for missing 60-year-old man

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Robert Lovewell, 60, was last seen around 2:24 p.m. Friday in the area of Weld County Road 6 and the west Interstate 25 frontage road, CBI said.

Lovewell is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 245 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright reflective shirt, black or blue thermal pants and possibly a yellow winter hat.

According to CBI, Lovewell has mental health issues and said he was going to "live like the homeless" before he disappeared. He did have access to firearms, but it's unclear if he's armed, CBI said.

Anyone with information on Lovewell's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-356-4015.