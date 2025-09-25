Missing 14-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert found safe

UPDATE | Thursday, Sept. 25 at 4:39 p.m. | The missing boy has been found safe, according to CBI. The agency has canceled the Amber Alert.

Denver7 has removed the boy's name and photo from this article.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old boy who is believed to be with his non-custodial father.

The boy is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray cap, black hoodie and blue jeans, as pictured below.

Authorities believe the teen is with his non-custodial father, Phillip Torres. The father is described as a 46-year-old Hispanic male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two may be traveling in a gray 2004 Chevy Silverado with Colorado license plate DIU-I66.

CBI said the father and son were last seen just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. The two may have been spotted near Interstate 70 and Interstate 25 around 10:32 a.m., according to the agency.

The vehicle, meanwhile, was last seen in Poncha Springs, Colorado, around 3:06 p.m.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.

This is the second Amber Alert CBI has issued this week. The first was issued early Tuesday morning for a 16-year-old girl who was later found.

An Amber Alert must meet certain criteria before it is issued, according to CBI. That criteria includes:



The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger,

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death,

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery,

The activation must be requested by a local law enforcement agency or AMBER Designee from another state.

According to CBI spokesperson Rob Low, an alert was sent regionally to people in southwestern Colorado because the vehicle was last seen in Poncha Springs.