CBI issues alert for Wyoming woman who disappeared after driving to Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a Wyoming woman who disappeared after driving to Weld County Tuesday.

Helen Wykle, 90, left her home in Wyoming sometime on Tuesday and traveled to Weld County. She was last seen around 6 p.m. near County Road 74 and County Road 33 near Eaton.

Wykle is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was driving her blue 2018 Honda CRV with Wyoming license plate 6-1379. CBI said there is damage to the driver's side from hitting a pole.

Wykle has cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her safety, according to CBI. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Weld County