CBI issues alert for missing woman believed to be with felony domestic violence suspect

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing woman who is believed to be with a felony domestic violence suspect.

Norma Bustos Teran, 59, called in sick to work on Friday, Feb. 17, and no one has heard from her since. Authorities are worried for her safety due to "suspicious circumstances at her residence," according to CBI.

Her 2010 silver VW Tiguan, with Colorado license plate BZDV39, was not at her home. Her cell phone was last detected west of Rifle on Friday.

Authorities have named Julio Cesar Delgado, 46, as a suspect. He is accused of committing felony domestic violence against Teran in December 2022.

Teran is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. CBI did not provide a picture of her.

Delgado is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Teran or Delgado's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500.