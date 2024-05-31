Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing woman, 37, last seen Tuesday morning

Posted at 4:36 PM, May 31, 2024
CORTEZ, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Vikki Joe, 37, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 in Blanding, Utah, according to the Cortez Police Department.

Joe is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with Black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a red and blue flower on her left earlobe and a piercing in her left dimple. She is affiliated with the Navajo Tribe.

Joe was last seen wearing jeans, cowgirl boots, a white T-shirt and a gray long-sleeve shirt. She may be driving a gray 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Utah license plate W595EZ. It has a 173rd Airborne sticker on the back.

Anyone with information about Joe's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cortez Police Department at 970-565-8441.

