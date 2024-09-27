CBI issues alert for missing teen girl last seen getting into sedan with unknown man in Cortez

Watch Now
CORTEZ, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a white sedan with an unknown man in Cortez on Monday.

Peaches Peabody, 14, was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Main Street in Cortez. According to CBI, the teen was seen getting into a white sedan that was being driven by an unknown man.

Peaches is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 215 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She also has a pierced nose. The girl was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt.

CBI said the man had blonde curly hair and was heavy-set.

The teen's phone has been turned off since 6:40 p.m. on Monday. It last pinged at a location about four miles east of Mancos, CBI said.

Anyone with information about Peaches' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cortez Police Department at 970-565-8441.

