Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBI issues alert for missing man last seen Jan. 13

Airth missing person.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Airth missing person.jpg
Posted at 4:27 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 18:27:04-05

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for a man who was last seen Jan. 13.

Rickey Charles Airth, Jr., 35, told his family he was going to a gentleman's club in Denver that evening. Cell phone data shows his last location was East Hampden Avenue and South Dayton Street. His cell phone is now off.

Airth has a medical condition that requires medication, and going more than a day without it can be fatal, according to CBI.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Airth's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7500.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Stream Denver7 local news free, anytime on Samsung TV+