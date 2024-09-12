CBI issues alert for missing man last seen in Lakewood on Sept. 3

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a missing man who was last seen eight days ago in Lakewood.

Christopher Yazzie, 26, was last seen around 9:55 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of 2nd and Union Boulevard.

Yazzie is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Navajo Tribe. It is unclear what he was last wearing.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert Activation: Christopher Yazzie was last seen on September 3, 2024 in

the area of 2nd and Union Blvd. Lakewood, CO.



Mr. Yazzie suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs medication.



If contacted call 911 or Lakewood P.D. at 303-980-7300 pic.twitter.com/IHlk32Bfbq — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 12, 2024

CBI said Yazzie has cognitive impairment and needs medication. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department 303-980-7300.