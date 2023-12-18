CBI issues alert for missing man last seen in Englewood on Dec. 13

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing man who may be experiencing mental health symptoms.

Matthew Mitchell's vehicle — a gray 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Colorado license plate DQI-714 — was last seen at Lincoln Avenue and South Oswego Street in Englewood around noon on Dec. 13.

Mitchell, 44, is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 183 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, CBI said.

CBI said Mitchell may be experiencing mental health symptoms. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7500.