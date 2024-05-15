CBI issues alert for missing man, 80, last seen driving in Vail Tuesday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen driving in Vail Tuesday afternoon.

Eugene Ferguson, 80, left his Aurora home on Tuesday in his dark blue 2003 Ford Ranger truck. His truck was last seen in Vail around 2 p.m.

Ferguson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. His truck has Colorado license plate 786ELA and has a camper shell.

There are concerns for Ferguson's health and safety, according to CBI. Due to possible firearms in the truck, the agency is urging the community to not approach Ferguson and instead call 911.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.