CBI issues alert for missing indigenous person in Denver area

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert Tuesday for a 27-year-old man in the Denver area.

Wanbli Vigil was last seen leaving the 3400 block of Knox Ct in the Denver area on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Vigil is a 6’1” tall indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with stripes when he went missing.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) is part of Senate Bill 22-150, which was signed into law on July 1 last year.

The law requires the Colorado Department of Public Safety to create the Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives.