CBI issues alert for missing Durango teen last seen Sunday

Posted at 7:35 PM, Dec 04, 2023
DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday.

Braydon Ray Belt, 15, was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens in the 2700 block of Main Avenue in Durango. CBI said he may be with a "juvenile female companion."

Belt is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Navajo Tribe.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, white socks and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Belt's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900.

