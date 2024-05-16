Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBI issues alert for missing Colorado Springs teen last seen Wednesday evening

missing Leah Black.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Leah Black.jpg
Posted at 3:59 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:59:21-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Colorado Springs teen who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Leah Black, 15, was last seen Wednesday evening in the area of Constitutional Avenue and Marksheffel Road.

Black is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News