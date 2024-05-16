CBI issues alert for missing Colorado Springs teen last seen Wednesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Colorado Springs teen who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Leah Black, 15, was last seen Wednesday evening in the area of Constitutional Avenue and Marksheffel Road.

Black is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.