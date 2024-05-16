CBI issues alert for missing Colorado Springs man last seen driving in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Colorado Springs man who was seen driving in Castle Rock.

Willie Harris, 64, left his Colorado Springs home and is believed to be driving a purple 1997 Honda Accord with Colorado license plate 864UJX. The vehicle was last seen around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday heading northbound near Interstate 25 and Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock.

Harris is described as a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green jacket and gray loafers.

CBI said Harris has cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information about Harris's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.