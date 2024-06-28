CBI issues alert for missing Ault man with cognitive condition last seen Friday

AULT, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Ault man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Friday morning.

Martin Pettyjohn, 62, walked away from his home in the 110 block of Park Avenue in Pierce around 10 a.m. Friday.

Pettyjohn is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has long hair and a long beard. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a white baseball hat.

CBI said Pettyjohn has a cognitive condition that may render him confused. He requires medications that he is without, according to the agency.

Anyone with information on Pettyjohn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ault Police Department at 970-350-9600.