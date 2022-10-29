CBI issues alert for missing Arapahoe County man with dementia

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for a missing Arapahoe County man with dementia.

Thomas Russell, 92, was last seen at his home in the 7600 block of East Costilla Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday.

Russell is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 196 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, and black shoes with white socks.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says Russell has dementia and needs medication. He may be suicidal, the sheriff's office said.

Missing and Endangered Adult. If you see Thomas please call the Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711. pic.twitter.com/O6lxyE0VnD — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) October 29, 2022

He is driving a 2012 gray Honda Odyssey with Colorado license plate QFX783. He left his credit card and cellphone behind, but may have his drivers license, according to the sheriff's office.

CBI issued an alert for Russell just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who sees Russell is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.