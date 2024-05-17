Watch Now
CBI issues alert for missing Adams County woman, 80, last seen in Denver

Posted at 4:10 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 18:10:43-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Adams County woman, 80, who was last seen in Denver.

Gloria Lovato, 80, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Highway 6 and Federal Boulevard in Denver. She is driving a black 2005 Jeep Liberty with Colorado license plate 388PSG.

Lovato is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray and blue sweatsuit top and pants as well as glasses.

Lovato has cognitive impairment that affects her memory. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-654-1850.

