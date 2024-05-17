Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBI issues alert for missing Adams County man who may be heading to Boulder

missing Brian Ables.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Brian Ables.jpg
Posted at 11:21 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 01:21:05-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Adams County man who may be heading to Boulder.

Brian Ables, 29, was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday leaving the area of Washington Street and Coronado Parkway North in Adams County. He is possibly heading to Boulder, according to CBI.

Ables is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

CBI said Ables has special needs and requires medication that he does not have with him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-654-1850.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News