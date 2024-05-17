CBI issues alert for missing Adams County man who may be heading to Boulder

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing Adams County man who may be heading to Boulder.

Brian Ables, 29, was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday leaving the area of Washington Street and Coronado Parkway North in Adams County. He is possibly heading to Boulder, according to CBI.

Ables is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

CBI said Ables has special needs and requires medication that he does not have with him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-654-1850.